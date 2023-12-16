Apella Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,366 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

OXY opened at $58.53 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.