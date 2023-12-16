Apella Capital LLC Buys 145 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $163.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.