Apella Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.20 and a 1 year high of $221.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.33.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

