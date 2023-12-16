Apella Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

