Apella Capital LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,617,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

