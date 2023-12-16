Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,929,000 after acquiring an additional 577,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,105,000 after acquiring an additional 626,489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

