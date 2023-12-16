Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

