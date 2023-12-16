Apella Capital LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

