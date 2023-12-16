Apella Capital LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $162.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.