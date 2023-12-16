Apella Capital LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $585,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $69.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

