Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,924 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.4 %

PEG stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

