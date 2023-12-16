Apella Capital LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.4 %

COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $581.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $661.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

