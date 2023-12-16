Apella Capital LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

