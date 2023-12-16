Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,209 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 4.0 %

ZION stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.