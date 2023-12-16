Apella Capital LLC Sells 5,649 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,866,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 134,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

