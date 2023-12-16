Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.88, but opened at $53.27. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 2,867,927 shares changing hands.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,353. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $820,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

