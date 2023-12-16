Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.88, but opened at $53.27. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 2,867,927 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

In related news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $900,894.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,353 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

