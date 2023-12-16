Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 391,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

