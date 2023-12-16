Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 3.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,577,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,177. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

