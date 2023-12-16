Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,813 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,577,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average of $143.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

