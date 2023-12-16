Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.9% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,577,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,177. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $164.21.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

