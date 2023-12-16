AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 383,539 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 300,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $11,613,000.00.

Shares of APP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 4,500,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AppLovin by 109.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AppLovin by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 802.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

