Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Aquaron Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aquaron Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 219,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 11.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 227,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $341,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aquaron Acquisition alerts:

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

Aquaron Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.65 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Aquaron Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

About Aquaron Acquisition

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquaron Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquaron Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.