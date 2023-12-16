Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.87 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

