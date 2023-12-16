Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.95. 432,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,939,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

