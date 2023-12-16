Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Lessened by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 637,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after buying an additional 148,485 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.9 %

ADM stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,609,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,818. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

