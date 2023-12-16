Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Arcosa has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
Arcosa Price Performance
NYSE:ACA opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $81.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Arcosa by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.
