Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

NYSE:ACA opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $81.27.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Arcosa by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

