Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days. Currently, 22.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.88. 809,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,171. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $771.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

