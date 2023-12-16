Arden Trust Co Acquires 2,266 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

