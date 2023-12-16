Arden Trust Co Acquires 8,038 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Xerox were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xerox by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Trading Up 4.0 %

XRX opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

