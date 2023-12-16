Arden Trust Co Buys 156 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ACWI stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $83.59 and a twelve month high of $101.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.24.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

