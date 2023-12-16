Arden Trust Co Has $313,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GILD opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

