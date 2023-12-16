Arden Trust Co Has $452,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $174.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

