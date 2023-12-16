Arden Trust Co Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $441.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.