Arden Trust Co Raises Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 141.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JXN stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

