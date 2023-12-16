Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.69 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

