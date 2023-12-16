Arden Trust Co Sells 573 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 102,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,994,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 339.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,240 shares of company stock worth $6,182,480. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

