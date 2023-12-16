Arden Trust Co Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

