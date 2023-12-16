Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Update

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,168,600 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 4,638,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 508.4 days.
Argosy Minerals Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Argosy Minerals stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. Argosy Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.78.
About Argosy Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argosy Minerals
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.