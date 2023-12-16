Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Update

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,168,600 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 4,638,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 508.4 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Argosy Minerals stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. Argosy Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.78.

Get Argosy Minerals alerts:

About Argosy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.