Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,971,400 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 3,720,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 186.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $19.01 on Friday. Aritzia has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $38.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

