Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of ARKOW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,651. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

