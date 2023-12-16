ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.16

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 70.16 and last traded at 69.45, with a volume of 5385718 shares. The stock had previously closed at 65.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 62.09.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is 56.63.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.