Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $123.52 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average of $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

