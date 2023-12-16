Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AROW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AROW stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.99. 226,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $477.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake acquired 4,800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,350.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Colin L. Read acquired 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,847.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,976.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary C. Dake bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,350.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,662 shares of company stock worth $403,584. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

