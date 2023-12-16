Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:ARTL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 17,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,107. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Artelo Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

