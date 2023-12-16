Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Down 3.5%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $235.02 and last traded at $236.63. Approximately 245,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 833,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.21.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.40 and its 200-day moving average is $227.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,272. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,955,000 after purchasing an additional 138,051 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

