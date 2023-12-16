Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Director Philip F. Maritz Sells 1,651 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.17. The company had a trading volume of 424,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.68. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.47 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after purchasing an additional 150,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

