Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Daniel Clara Sells 4,618 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.17. 424,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,597. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.47 and a 12-month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

