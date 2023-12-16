Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 738,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 840,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,529. The stock has a market cap of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 166.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth about $254,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

