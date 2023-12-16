Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 4th Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Atkore comprises approximately 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.19% of Atkore worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 289.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 108.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.04. 1,019,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,056. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.